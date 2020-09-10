South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday noted the need to accelerate the process of finding tools to fight the coronavirus pandemic, adding that future vaccines should be regarded as a public good to benefit all

"We now have to speed up the process of finding tools to combat the pandemic ... it is essential that humanity should have a sense that if and when a vaccine is developed, all countries, including my own continent, Africa, should benefit and not be left behind," Ramaphosa said at the first Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator Facilitation Council meeting.

According to the president, a COVID-19 vaccine should be regarded as a public good to benefit all because as long as someone in the world has the coronavirus, however remote they may be, the whole world is at risk of the COVID-19 resurgence of COVID-19.

"We cannot achieve universal health coverage when the COVID-19 vaccine is available only to countries that are well-resourced in terms of research, manufacturing distribution and service," Ramaphosa added.

The president also called on countries to act in solidarity and support current global initiatives to fund COVID-19 vaccines, praising the World Health Organization's ACT initiative to enable collaboration among scientists to find safe and effective vaccines.