South African Parties Strike Coalition Deal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) South Africa's newly elected parliament met Friday and was expected to re-elect President Cyril Ramaphosa to form an unprecedented coalition government after his humbled ANC cobbled together a deal.
The leader of South Africa's second largest party, John Steenhuisen of the centre-right the Democratic Alliance (DA), said it had reached an agreement with the ANC to form a multi-party coalition government
"The DA has reached agreement on the statement of intent for the formation of a government of national unity," he said, adding that the DA and the Zulu nationalist IFP would back the coalition, which they are calling a government of national unity.
"We will be supporting President Cyril Ramaphosa in his election for the president of the republic of South Africa," Steenhuisen said, during a pause in the opening session of South Africa's seventh parliament since the advent of post-apartheid democracy in 1994.
Earlier, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had opened the first sitting, swearing in MPs in batches ahead of planned votes on the election of a speaker, deputy speaker and the president.
Members of the leftist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party took the oath wearing red overalls and in some cases rubber boots and plastic construction worker helmets.
But they will not be supporting the incoming administration, having refused to countenance joining an alliance with right-wing or white-led parties.
Ramaphosa, the fifth African National Congress president in 30 years, had called for a government of national unity after his party lost its absolute majority in last month's general election.
But the EFF and other leftist parties shunned the deal.
ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula, anticipated on Thursday that the government would "gravitate to the centre" -- backed by the DA, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and other smaller groups.
"We have reached a breakthrough on the common agreement that we need to work together," Mbalula told a news conference in Cape Town.
EFF chief Julius Malema, a former ANC youth leader who wants to nationalise land and some privately owned businesses, said his group was not ready to join hands with right-wing parties.
Graft-tainted former president Jacob Zuma's new party, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK), has disputed the May 29 election results and its MPs boycotted Friday's first sitting of the 400-member assembly.
Ramaphosa is now expected to win the secret ballot of MPs to confirm his re-election. If that happens, he would be sworn in next week in Pretoria and then unveil his new cabinet.
- Post-apartheid democracy -
For three decades since the defeat of apartheid, the late Nelson Mandela's ANC has held an absolute majority and elected a president from its own ranks.
But the former liberation movement -- weakened by corruption and recent governments' poor economic performance -- has seen support collapse, leaving it with only 159 seats.
Backing from the free market DA and its 87 MPs will secure a comfortable majority, especially with the addition of 17 more from the Zulu nationalist IFP, which is also joining the coalition.
"At the heart of this government of national unity statement is a shared respect and defence of our Constitution and the rule of law," Steenhuisen said.
The coalition agreement extended to Johannesburg's Gauteng province and KwaZulu-Natal. It included a consensus mechanism to deal "with the disagreements that will inevitably arise".
"Make no mistake about it. This is not the end of the process. And the road ahead will not be an easy one," Steenhuisen said, explaining that the two-week deadline imposed by the constitution to form a government did not leave enough time to iron out all details.
- Millionaire businessman -
A former trade unionist turned millionaire businessman, 71-year-old Ramaphosa first came to power in 2018 after Zuma was forced out under the cloud of corruption allegations.
Once described by Mandela as one of the most gifted leaders of his generation, Ramaphosa played a key role in the negotiations that brought an end to apartheid in the early 1990s.
Upon taking the reins of the country, he promised a new dawn for South Africa. But critics say he has disappointed.
Under his watch unemployment has reached an almost record high, pushing the ANC towards its worst election result ever.
Recent Stories
Novice to Professional: Tips to Improve your Mobile Gaming Abilities and Skills
Sindh budget for financial year 2024-25 to be presented today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today
Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
More Stories From World
-
Ukraine fighting 'intense' battles in Donetsk region19 seconds ago
-
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops, end NATO bid for peace talks24 seconds ago
-
Hard-right Reform UK leapfrogs Tories for first time in poll29 seconds ago
-
Media Minister inspects media headquarters at the holy sites40 seconds ago
-
French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies47 seconds ago
-
Two killed in fireworks-linked explosions in Switzerland: police10 minutes ago
-
Voluntary blood donations in China set record high in 202311 minutes ago
-
Int'l film festival commences in Shanghai21 minutes ago
-
'Fired up' Germany to lift curtain on Euro 2024 against Scotland21 minutes ago
-
Million-plus begin hajj pilgrimage under shadow of Gaza war30 minutes ago
-
More than 1 bln people hold digital social security cards in China31 minutes ago
-
PLA Navy hospital ship to visit 13 countries in its 2024 mission41 minutes ago