South African Patrice Motsepe elected president of CAF: official

Rabat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe was named new president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Friday during the 43rd general assembly of the organisation in Rabat.

A plan brokered by FIFA made Motsepe the sole candidate to succeed the disgraced Malagasy Ahmad Ahmad.