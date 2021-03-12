UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South African Patrice Motsepe Elected President Of CAF: Official

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 05:03 PM

South African Patrice Motsepe elected president of CAF: official

South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe was named new president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Friday during the 43rd general assembly of the organisation in Rabat

Rabat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe was named new president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Friday during the 43rd general assembly of the organisation in Rabat.

A plan brokered by FIFA made Motsepe the sole candidate to succeed the disgraced Malagasy Ahmad Ahmad.

Related Topics

Assembly Football FIFA Rabat

Recent Stories

UN adopts landmark framework to integrate natural ..

3 minutes ago

UN launches new campaign to support global vaccine ..

3 minutes ago

Japanese Firm Rolls Out AstraZeneca Vaccine Produc ..

3 minutes ago

WHO Recommends to Further Use AstraZeneca COVID-19 ..

6 minutes ago

NPO launching cottage development project in GB

6 minutes ago

Couple killed on road in kasur

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.