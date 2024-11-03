Open Menu

South African Police Arrest 225 Illegal Miners

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM

South African police arrest 225 illegal miners

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) South African police on Sunday said that 225 illegal miners were arrested after being forced out of an abandoned mine shaft due to a lack of food and water.

The miners, known locally as "zama zamas" ("those who try" in Zulu), resurfaced from a mine in Orkney, a gold mining town in the Klerksdorp district of the North West Province.

A police spokesperson told AFP on Sunday that the men had been arrested.

They were forced out "as a result of starvation and dehydration", police said, after security agencies blocked routes used by their accomplices to deliver food and water to the mine.

Police said they were still monitoring the abandoned mine shafts "as more and more illegal miners resurface".

"These 225 illegal miners are part of others believed to be hundreds if not a thousand illegal miners who are stuck underground," a statement issued late on Saturday said.

Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya said that more than 13,691 suspected illegal miners had been arrested in seven provinces since December 2023.

"We have seized R5 million (around $283,000) in cash and uncut diamonds worth R32 million (around $1,8 million)," said Sibiya.

Thousands of illegal miners, many of them hailing from other countries, operate in the mineral-rich nation, living and working in arduous conditions.

Their activities frustrate mining companies and are seen as a source of criminality by local residents.

Related Topics

Police Water Klerksdorp Turkish Lira December Sunday Gold From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

7 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

17 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

17 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

17 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

17 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

17 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

17 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

17 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

17 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

17 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

17 hours ago

More Stories From World