South African Police Arrest Tavern Owner Following Deaths Of 22 People In June - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2022 | 08:54 PM

The South African police have arrested the owner and two employees of a tavern where 22 people were found dead under undetermined circumstances in late June, South African media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The South African police have arrested the owner and two employees of a tavern where 22 people were found dead under undetermined circumstances in late June, South African media reported on Wednesday.

On June 26, South African media reported that 17 people had been found dead in a tavern in East London, a city in South Africa's Eastern Cape province, with the cause of death yet to be established. All of the deceased were young men. President Cyril Ramaphosa's office said later that the death toll had increased to 22.

The police have arrested the tavern owner on charges of selling liquor to minors, since the victims included young people under 18, and a 13-year-old boy, according to eNCA broadcaster.

The owner is expected to appear in court in East London next Tuesday, eNCA said.

Two other employees of the tavern have also been detained and are expected to pay a fine.

The media outlet added that the exact cause of the young men's deaths remains unclear.

Earlier SABC news broadcaster reported, citing sources close to the investigation, that the deaths might have been caused by a toxic fumes poisoning, emanating from a gasoline generator used in the tavern.

More Stories From World

