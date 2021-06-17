South African Police Find 20 Bodies Outside Unused Mine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) South African police said on Wednesday they were investigating after discovering 20 bodies strewn around an abandoned gold mine in the northwestern town of Orkney.

Five decomposed bodies were found outside a ventilation shaft on Tuesday evening. While police were investigating the find on Wednesday, 14 more bodies were discovered nearby.

"All the deceased are suspected to be illegal miners commonly known as 'zama zamas' operating in obsolete shafts in Orkney and Stilfontein," a statement read.

The bodies were found wrapped in white plastic bags. The cause of men's death is not known, but police said the bodies were severely burned. They are examining a link to a video that was circulated on social media where a man asked for assistance after inhaling smoke at a shaft.