South African Police Say 5 Dead After Hostage Situation Near Johannesburg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) Five people have been confirmed dead and 30 suspects have been arrested after a hostage situation took place at a church near the South African city of Johannesburg, the country's Police Service (SAPS) said on Saturday.

"Early hours this morning #SAPS was alerted to a hostage situation & shooting @ International Pentcost Holiness Church, Zuurbekom, 30 suspects arrested & seized more than 25 firearms. 5 fatalities are confirmed. The scene is still active with SAPS Hostage Negotiators," the South African Police Service said in a post on Twitter.

According to the country's eNCA broadcaster, police have freed the remaining hostages. Roughly 200 people were held inside the church by armed attackers, the broadcaster stated, adding that the situation emerged due to a dispute over the religious institution's leadership.