UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South African Police Seize $8.6Mln Worth Of Ivermectin Drug At Johannesburg Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 01:50 PM

South African Police Seize $8.6Mln Worth of Ivermectin Drug at Johannesburg Airport

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The South African Police Service (SAPS) has seized 126 million rands ($8.6 million) worth of counterfeit Ivermectin medicine in a cargo container that was to be transported from the country's OR Tambo International Airport to India, the SAPS said on Friday.

On January 31, South Africa's police arrested six people of Indian descent at the airport over possession of Ivermectin that was imported for sale and meant to be used to treat COVID-19.

"In yet another major breakthrough in clamping down the illegal importation of unregistered medicines, members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) at the OR Tambo International Airport have seized unregistered medicines worth a market value of R126 million rand," the police said.

According to the SAPS, the medicines were imported to South Africa without the approval of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA).

"Upon a compliance verification of the unregistered medicines by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), authorities found that the company that had imported the medicines into the country, had done so without the necessary written approval and authorization from the Regulatory Authority," the police said.

The SAPS added that it has initiated an investigation together with Interpol to detect the Indian purchaser of the medicines.

"While no arrests have been made as yet, the South African Police Service (SAPS) through its Interpol office are working with authorities from India to establish the exact delivery address of the consignment in the country," the police said.

Ivermectin is an antiparasitic drug included in the World Health Organization Model List of Essential Medicines. According to scientific research, Ivermectin is in vitro efficient against a wide range of viruses, including COVID-19.

South Africa's Department of Health has recommended against the use of Ivermectin in COVID-19 patients, citing a lack of conclusive evidence about its safety and effectiveness in the coronavirus treatment.

Related Topics

India Africa World Police Company Sale South Africa January Market From Million Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Alternate Arrangements Made for Internet Connectiv ..

28 minutes ago

China 5-year treasury bond futures close higher Fr ..

29 minutes ago

China Hushen 300 index futures close higher Friday ..

30 minutes ago

DPO Kasur suspends,transfers several SHOs

30 minutes ago

Indonesia volcano erupts, spews red-hot lava

30 minutes ago

China steel futures open higher

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.