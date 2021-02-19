South African Police Seize $8.6Mln Worth of Ivermectin Drug at Johannesburg Airport

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The South African Police Service (SAPS) has seized 126 million rands ($8.6 million) worth of counterfeit Ivermectin medicine in a cargo container that was to be transported from the country's OR Tambo International Airport to India, the SAPS said on Friday.

On January 31, South Africa's police arrested six people of Indian descent at the airport over possession of Ivermectin that was imported for sale and meant to be used to treat COVID-19.

"In yet another major breakthrough in clamping down the illegal importation of unregistered medicines, members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) at the OR Tambo International Airport have seized unregistered medicines worth a market value of R126 million rand," the police said.

According to the SAPS, the medicines were imported to South Africa without the approval of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA).

"Upon a compliance verification of the unregistered medicines by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), authorities found that the company that had imported the medicines into the country, had done so without the necessary written approval and authorization from the Regulatory Authority," the police said.

The SAPS added that it has initiated an investigation together with Interpol to detect the Indian purchaser of the medicines.

"While no arrests have been made as yet, the South African Police Service (SAPS) through its Interpol office are working with authorities from India to establish the exact delivery address of the consignment in the country," the police said.

Ivermectin is an antiparasitic drug included in the World Health Organization Model List of Essential Medicines. According to scientific research, Ivermectin is in vitro efficient against a wide range of viruses, including COVID-19.

South Africa's Department of Health has recommended against the use of Ivermectin in COVID-19 patients, citing a lack of conclusive evidence about its safety and effectiveness in the coronavirus treatment.