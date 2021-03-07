UrduPoint.com
South African Police Warn People About Sale Of Fake COVID-19 Vaccines

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

South African Police Warn People About Sale of Fake COVID-19 Vaccines

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) The South African Police Service (SAPS) on Sunday warned that fake COVID-19 vaccines are available on the black market and told citizens to stay alert and not put themselves at health risk.

Earlier this week, Interpol said that South Africa had seized fake coronavirus vaccines. The SAPS later disclosed details about the police operation that led to the arrest of four smugglers of counterfeit COVID-19 jabs at a warehouse in the northern Guateng province. According to the police, fake vaccines and masks worth nearly $400,000 were seized in mid-November.

At the same time, the law enforcement agency warned that counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines are still being sold in the country.

"The South African Police Service is advising members of the public to be wary of unscrupulous persons that are selling vaccines for Covid-19. No approved vaccines are currently available for sale online or physically," SAPS Col. Brenda Muridili said.

Muridili added that people who purchase fake vaccines from organized crime groups are putting themselves at risk.

