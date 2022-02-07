UrduPoint.com

South African Presidency Releases Report On Government's Response To July 2021 Unrest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2022 | 08:33 PM

South African Presidency Releases Report on Government's Response to July 2021 Unrest

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorized the release of a report that looked into government's response to the July 2021 unrest, his office said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorized the release of a report that looked into government's response to the July 2021 unrest, his office said on Monday.

Following former President Jacob Zuma's imprisonment in July 2021, civil unrest occurred in several South African provinces, leading to looting and deadly fires. In August 2021, Ramaphosa appointed an expert panel to investigate the case.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the release to the public of the report of the expert panel appointed in August 2021 to review government's response to the July 2021 unrest," the office said in a statement.

According to the report, some of those involved in the looting, violence and pogroms appear to have been politically motivated due to the sentencing of former president Zuma.

The experts recommended that the government pay more attention to issues such as poverty, economic underdevelopment, inequality and corruption to prevent the situation from happening again.

"If one adds the general unhappiness with corruption within the ruling party many of the interlocutors that appeared before us warned that what happened in July will definitely happen again if these matters are not addressed," experts said in the report published on Monday.

The report emphasized that the police and intelligence have failed to take the actions necessary to protect people's lives, health and property. The report also says that the South African executive also bears some of the blame and should be held accountable for omissions.

In July, the former president was sentenced to 15 months in jail for contempt of court, manifested in his refusal to attend a corruption inquiry during his presidency. The week-long turmoil following Zuma's imprisonment caused 342 deaths and led to over 3,000 arrests.

Related Topics

Corruption Contempt Of Court Police Jail July August From Government

Recent Stories

RIO Dera inquired after health of ailing journalis ..

RIO Dera inquired after health of ailing journalist

2 minutes ago
 CPEC entered into next phase after PM's China visi ..

CPEC entered into next phase after PM's China visit: Awan

2 minutes ago
 Qadri, Saudi interior minister discuss Hajj, Umrah ..

Qadri, Saudi interior minister discuss Hajj, Umrah issues

2 minutes ago
 Six more died,78 more new Corona cases

Six more died,78 more new Corona cases

4 minutes ago
 Macron Discussed Visits to Russia, Ukraine on Call ..

Macron Discussed Visits to Russia, Ukraine on Call With Biden - Envoy to US

4 minutes ago
 Macron to Talk Way Forward in Normandy Format Duri ..

Macron to Talk Way Forward in Normandy Format During Russia, Ukraine Trips - Env ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>