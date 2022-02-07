(@FahadShabbir)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorized the release of a report that looked into government's response to the July 2021 unrest, his office said on Monday

Following former President Jacob Zuma's imprisonment in July 2021, civil unrest occurred in several South African provinces, leading to looting and deadly fires. In August 2021, Ramaphosa appointed an expert panel to investigate the case.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the release to the public of the report of the expert panel appointed in August 2021 to review government's response to the July 2021 unrest," the office said in a statement.

According to the report, some of those involved in the looting, violence and pogroms appear to have been politically motivated due to the sentencing of former president Zuma.

The experts recommended that the government pay more attention to issues such as poverty, economic underdevelopment, inequality and corruption to prevent the situation from happening again.

"If one adds the general unhappiness with corruption within the ruling party many of the interlocutors that appeared before us warned that what happened in July will definitely happen again if these matters are not addressed," experts said in the report published on Monday.

The report emphasized that the police and intelligence have failed to take the actions necessary to protect people's lives, health and property. The report also says that the South African executive also bears some of the blame and should be held accountable for omissions.

In July, the former president was sentenced to 15 months in jail for contempt of court, manifested in his refusal to attend a corruption inquiry during his presidency. The week-long turmoil following Zuma's imprisonment caused 342 deaths and led to over 3,000 arrests.