South African President Accepts Invitation to Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted an invitation by Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the first ever Russia-Africa summit in Sochi this fall, a Kremlin spokesman said Friday.

Putin made the invitation in person on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. The Sochi gathering is scheduled for October 24.

"Ramaphosa accepted the invitation to the Russia-Africa summit with gratitude... He added that his proposal for a separate bilateral meeting still stood," Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman said the two leaders had discussed the relationship between their countries and cooperation on the exploration of mineral resources, railroad construction, Russia's Glonass global navigation system and peaceful nuclear energy.