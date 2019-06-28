UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South African President Accepts Invitation To Russia-Africa Summit In Sochi - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 07:32 PM

South African President Accepts Invitation to Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi - Kremlin

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted an invitation by Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the first ever Russia-Africa summit in Sochi this fall, a Kremlin spokesman said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted an invitation by Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the first ever Russia-Africa summit in Sochi this fall, a Kremlin spokesman said Friday.

Putin made the invitation in person on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. The Sochi gathering is scheduled for October 24.

"Ramaphosa accepted the invitation to the Russia-Africa summit with gratitude... He added that his proposal for a separate bilateral meeting still stood," Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman said the two leaders had discussed the relationship between their countries and cooperation on the exploration of mineral resources, railroad construction, Russia's Glonass global navigation system and peaceful nuclear energy.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Osaka Vladimir Putin Sochi Japan October

Recent Stories

PTCL celebrates future leaders under FUEL Program ..

4 minutes ago

The Opening Ceremony Of Gasoline Production Plant ..

9 minutes ago

Central banks abandon rupee despite promises: Mian ..

17 minutes ago

Russia Sends Core Catcher to Turkey's Akkuyu Nucle ..

16 seconds ago

North Korea Calls for End to US-S.Korea War Games ..

20 seconds ago

UNHCR welcomes Pakistan cabinet's decision to exte ..

22 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.