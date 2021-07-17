UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South African President Admits Government Was Poorly Prepared For Violent Protests

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 07:10 AM

South African President Admits Government Was Poorly Prepared for Violent Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) The South African government was poorly prepared for the wave of violent protests in the country following the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma, incumbent leader Cyril Ramaphosa said.

"As this government, we must acknowledge that we were poorly prepared for an orchestrated campaign of public violence, destruction and sabotage of this nature. While we commend the brave actions of our security forces on the ground, we must admit that we did not have the capabilities and plans in place to respond swiftly and decisively," Ramaphosa said on late Friday.

The president stressed that currently there no plans to introduce a state of emergency in South Africa over the ongoing protests.

"Our view has been that a state of emergency should only be declared when all other means of stabilizing the situation have shown to be inadequate," Ramaphosa noted.

From his point of view, the deployment of security forces, who will work together with local communities and social partners, will restore order and prevent further violence.

A week ago, protests erupted following the news of the jailing of Zuma. The first waves of unrest began in KwaZulu-Natal and have since spilled over to South Africa's economic capital of Johannesburg in the province of Gauteng. The protests were accompanied by looting and vandalism. On Monday, the government dispatched the troops to quell the unrest.

Zuma, 79, turned himself in on Wednesday to begin serving a 15-month sentence he was handed for contempt of court after skipping a corruption trial.

Related Topics

Corruption Contempt Of Court Johannesburg South Africa All Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police urge safe driving in adverse weat ..

7 hours ago

Pakistan stands for resuming Afghan peace process ..

6 hours ago

Merkel to Visit Flooded Areas in Western Germany

6 hours ago

Turkey Sent US 200 Requests to Extradite Gulen Mov ..

6 hours ago

Pak-Russian gas pipeline project to strengthen eco ..

7 hours ago

Biden to Hold Second Cabinet Meeting of His Admini ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.