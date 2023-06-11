UrduPoint.com

South African President Briefs Indian Prime Minister On African Peace Plan - New Delhi

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2023 | 04:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held on Saturday a telephone conversation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and discussed the African peace initiative for Ukraine, among other matters, the Indian Foreign Ministry said.

"President Ramaphosa briefed (Modi) on the African Leaders' Peace Initiative. Noting that India was supportive of all initiatives aimed at ensuring durable peace and stability in Ukraine, (the prime minister) reiterated India's consistent call for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward," the statement read.

The leaders also exchanged views on some regional and global matters of mutual interest, including cooperation in BRICS in the context of South Africa's chairmanship in 2023.

On May 16, Ramaphosa said he had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on behalf of African countries, and presented them with a peace initiative from Zambia, Senegal, the Republic of Congo, Uganda, Egypt and South Africa. Ramaphosa said that both presidents agreed to receive a mission of leaders of African nations with their peace initiative on the conflict.

Earlier this week, the Brazzaville Foundation, one of the organizers of the African peace initiative, said that the African leaders would meet with Zelenskyy in Kiev on June 16 and with Putin in St. Petersburg on June 17.

