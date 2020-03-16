South African President Declares National Emergency Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday declared a national state of disaster over the coronavirus outbreak that will come with a batch of strict containment measures, including shutting the borders to visitors from worst-hit countries.

"We have now declared a national state of disaster ... This will enable us to have an integrated and coordinated disaster management mechanism that will focus on the preventing and reducing the outbreak," he said in a state address.

South Africa has 61 confirmed cases of infection and this number is expected to rise in the coming days and weeks, he said. Initially, all infections were in people from virus-hit nations but the country is now dealing with community transmission.

The cabinet has decided to impose a travel ban on foreigners from high-risk countries ” Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom and China ” starting March 22.

Visitors from these countries have had their visas canceled. Visas will also be denied to foreigners who have visited high-risk countries in the past 20 days.

All travelers from high-risk countries who have entered South Africa since mid-February will be required to present themselves for testing.

Travelers from medium-risk areas, such as Portugal, Hong Kong and Singapore, will undergo high intensity screening.

South Africans are advised against traveling through or to the European Union, the US, the UK and other affected countries, effective immediately. Those returning from these countries will be tested and asked to self-isolate.

Screening at international airports will be enhanced. The majority of land border crossings into South Africa will be shut down starting Monday. Two sea ports will be closed to passengers and crew changes.

Government officials are banned from going abroad on non-essential trips. Travel within the country by air, rail, taxes and buses will be discouraged. Gatherings of more than 100 people will be banned. Schools will be closed on Wednesday until after the Easter weekend.