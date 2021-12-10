South African President Invites Scientists From BRICS Countries to Study COVID-19 - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has invited scientists from the BRICS member states to visit his nation and study the coronavirus and its mutations with local specialists, his office said on Friday.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa has invited scientists from fellow BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India and China - to work alongside South African scientists in further researching the various characteristics of the COVID-19 virus and its mutations," the office said in a statement.

"This cooperation takes place within the context of the establishment of the BRICS Vaccine Research and Development Centre in a virtual format," the statement read.