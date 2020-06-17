UrduPoint.com
South African President Launches Pan-African Marketplace For Medical Supplies

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The South African president inaugurated a continent-wide marketplace to enable African governments to access critical medical items, warning that the coronavirus outbreak would probably get worse with time.

"We are... launching the Africa Medical Supplies Platform, which is a ground-breaking marketplace to enable all African governments to access critical supplies," Cyril Ramaphosa said during a China-Africa virtual summit on COVID-19.

He said that although the number of coronavirus cases on the continent was lower than elsewhere in the world there was an expectation that the worst was still to come and the countries urgently needed testing equipment, laboratories, protective gear and ventilators.

Africa has asked the international community to give it some $100 billion in emergency funds, Ramaphosa said. He added that China was welcome to contribute to this scheme.

"The economic global downturn has dealt a severe blow to the African continent... We have called for debt relief for the African counties that are indebted, including a two-year debt standstill and the plan for the restructuring of both private and bilateral debt," he said.

Africa is looking to China to provide it with diagnostic and therapeutic equipment over a six months' period, the president said further.

