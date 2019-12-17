South African President Pardons Over 14,000 Offenders - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday the pardoning of 14,647 offenders to mark the national Reconciliation Day, local media reported.

According to Eyewitness news portal, the pardons will not include criminals sentenced for sexual offenses, murder and attempted murder, armed robbery, mentally-ill sedition, high treason, sabotage and terrorism.

According to Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, the process to pardon these offenders may take up to nine months, but the pardons will start immediately.