South African President Praises G20 Consensus on Universal Accessibility to COVID Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday welcomed a consensus of the G20 countries on the importance of making access to coronavirus vaccines universal and fair.

"We are pleased there appears to be consensus in the G20 that access to an effective COVID-19 vaccine should be universal, it should also be fair and equitable," Ramaphosa said in a pre-recorded message at the G20 summit's side-event on the pandemic preparedness and response.

The COVID-19 pandemic and related economic crisis dominate the agenda at the ongoing two-day G20 summit that started on Saturday.