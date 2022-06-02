South African President Ramaphosa Accused of Embezzling $4Mln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Former South African Correctional Services national commissioner Arthur Fraser filed on Wednesday charges against President Cyril Ramaphosa for embezzling $4 million.

"The charges emanate from the theft of millions of US Dollars, (in excess of four million US dollars) concealed within the premises of the President's Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo, by criminals who were colluding with his domestic worker.

They also include defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping of suspects, their interrogation on his property and bribery," Fraser said in a statement, that was published by Carl Niehaus, a member of the African National Congress, on Twitter.

Fraser added that Ramaphosa paid bribes to police officers to cover up his crime. According to him, "the said burglary took place on 9 February 2020."

Later in the day, Niehaus posted that the South African Police Service launched the investigation.