South African President Reveals 10-Point Peace Initiative on Ukraine

STRELNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) African peace initiative to resolve the conflict in Ukraine includes 10 points, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday.

"We are looking for peace. We would like to try to mediate peace between Russia and Ukraine in this conflict. We would like to offer you 10 points, because our offer is focused on 10 points," Ramaphosa said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and African delegates on the Ukrainian peace initiative in St. Petersburg.

One of the points relates to the fact that all sides in the conflict are entitled to security guarantees. The fourth point refers to the fact that the authors of the plan recognize the sovereignty of all sides of the conflict.

The sixth point refers to the "free movement of grain across the Black Sea" so that there would be no obstacles to it.

"The third point is that we would like to see de-escalation of the conflict. De-escalation on both sides. Because escalation is not conducive to peace negotiations. So we would be interested in de-escalation of the conflict so that we can find a way to peace."

Earlier on Saturday, Putin personally received and greeted the African delegates at the Konstantinovsky Palace to discuss the joint African peace initiative on Ukraine.