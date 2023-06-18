South African President Says Agreed With Putin to Continue Discussion of Ukraine in July

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2023) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for expressing Moscow's stance on the Ukraine crisis during the two leaders' talks.

"Thank you for listening to us and also for explaining to us the situation you are involved in," Ramaphosa said, as broadcast by Rossiya 24.

The South African leader added that he discussed a number of Ukraine-related issues with Putin and that discussions will continue during the Russia-Africa summit in July.

Ramaphosa also said he intended to discuss BRICS-related issues with Putin.

BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies ” Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Argentina, Iran, Indonesia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, will host the 15th BRICS summit in August.