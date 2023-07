South African President Says Upcoming BRICS Summit Will Be In-Person

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday that next month's BRICS summit in Johannesburg will be held in person.

"We are going to have a physical BRICS summit ... It's not going to be virtual," Ramaphosa said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

The BRICS leaders have not held in-person meetings for almost three years, the president recalled.

BRICS unites the world's largest emerging economies Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, is expected to host the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24.