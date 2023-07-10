Open Menu

South African President Says Upcoming BRICS Summit Will Be In-Person

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2023 | 12:30 AM

South African President Says Upcoming BRICS Summit Will Be In-Person

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday that next month's BRICS summit in Johannesburg will be held in person.

"We are going to have a physical BRICS summit ... It's not going to be virtual," Ramaphosa said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

The BRICS leaders have not held in-person meetings for almost three years, the president recalled.

BRICS unites the world's largest emerging economies ” Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, is expected to host the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24.

Related Topics

India World Russia China Twitter Johannesburg Brazil South Africa January August Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports ..

Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports and Culture

23 minutes ago
 UAE win first gold medals in 15th Pan Arab Games i ..

UAE win first gold medals in 15th Pan Arab Games in Algeria

53 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed lays cornerstone of new hospital, ..

Hamdan bin Zayed lays cornerstone of new hospital, residential complex in Das Is ..

2 hours ago
 Paulo Bento named new UAE coach

Paulo Bento named new UAE coach

2 hours ago
 TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural ..

TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural bonds

3 hours ago
 UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerat ..

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerate digital transformation: Omar ..

6 hours ago
SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

8 hours ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

8 hours ago
 Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send me ..

Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send message of hope to COP28

8 hours ago
 Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase i ..

Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase in public charging stations pla ..

8 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to Dubai International Chamber bo ..

8 hours ago
 RTAâ€™s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in ..

RTAâ€™s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in 2022 as digital transactions h ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World