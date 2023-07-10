South African President Says Upcoming BRICS Summit Will Be In-Person

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday that next month's BRICS summit in Johannesburg will be held in person.

"We are going to have a physical BRICS summit ... It's not going to be virtual," Ramaphosa said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

The BRICS leaders have not held in-person meetings for almost three years, the president recalled.

BRICS unites the world's largest emerging economies ” Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, is expected to host the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24.