CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has backed Cairo's initiative to resolve the longstanding Libyan crisis, the Egyptian presidential office said on Saturday following phone talks between the two countries' leaders.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi announced last week the roadmap for Libyan peace after a meeting in Cairo with Head of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Marshal Khalifa Haftar and Aguila Saleh, the speaker of rival Libya's eastern-based parliament. The initiative envisions a ceasefire beginning at 6:00 a.m. (04:00 GMT) on June 8, the withdrawal of foreign troops, unification of Libya's state institutions, and equal representation of all three main geographical regions of the country in the presidential council.

"President Ramaphosa has praised Egypt's efforts focused on the Libyan track, welcoming the Cairo initiative, which is in line with the efforts of the African Union to resolve the Libyan crisis," the office said in a statement.

Cairo's new peace initiative has been backed by the United States, the European Union, Russia, as well as a number of Arab nations. Meanwhile, Turkey and Libya's High Council of State in Tripoli ” an advisory body to the UN-backed Government of National Accord ” rejected the proposal.