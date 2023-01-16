UrduPoint.com

South African President To Skip Davos Forum Amid Energy Crisis

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2023 | 04:30 PM

South African President to Skip Davos Forum Amid Energy Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will not attend this week's World Economic Forum in Davos due to the urgency to step up efforts to combat energy crisis at home, his spokesperson said.

"Due to the ongoing energy crisis, President @CyrilRamaphosa has cancelled his working visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos," Vincent Magwenya tweeted on Sunday.

Ramaphosa is expected to meet with leaders of major political parties as well as with the National Energy Crisis Committee and the board of the state-run energy company Eskom, Africa's largest power utility.

Eskom introduced energy rationing in November to reduce power consumption after seeing energy prices spike amid the West's standoff with Russia over Ukraine. Energy supply will be on the agenda of the Davos summit, hosted by Switzerland from January 16-20.

Related Topics

Africa World Ukraine Russia Energy Crisis Company Visit Switzerland January November Sunday From

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi concludes two-year journey of boo ..

Bodour Al Qasimi concludes two-year journey of boosting publishing industry’s ..

43 seconds ago
 Shujaat, Zardari discuss formation of Punjab's int ..

Shujaat, Zardari discuss formation of Punjab's interim setup

21 minutes ago
 PM calls meeting to deliberate names proposed for ..

PM calls meeting to deliberate names proposed for Punjab interim CM

38 minutes ago
 BEEAH Group launches BEEAH Education to drive sust ..

BEEAH Group launches BEEAH Education to drive sustainable action

46 minutes ago
 Former SCBA President Latif Afridi killed on PHC p ..

Former SCBA President Latif Afridi killed on PHC premises

1 hour ago
 LHC suspends ECP's bailable arrest warrants agains ..

LHC suspends ECP's bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan, others

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.