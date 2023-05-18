South African President's Representative May Visit Moscow This Weekend - Embassy In Russia
Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 04:20 PM
KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) A representative of the South African president on the initiative of African countries to resolve the crisis in Ukraine may come to Moscow this weekend, the South African Embassy in Russia told Sputnik on Thursday.
Representatives arrive first and only then presidents pay a visit, the embassy said, noting that it does not have details of what they will be discussing and with whom.