South African Ruling Party Bashes Trump for Denigrating Mandela

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) South Africa's governing African National Congress criticized US President Donald Trump on Tuesday for allegedly deriding the nation's first black president Nelson Mandela as a poor leader.

Trump's comment was reported by US media who referenced a book by the US president's former lawyer Michael Cohen. The White House accused the disgruntled lawyer of lying.

"All freedom-loving people of the world are appalled by these insults which come from a person who, himself, is not a model of competent leadership," the ANC said in a press release.

The party suggested that Trump was the most "divisive, misogynistic and disrespectful" person ever to hold the presidential office, adding Mandela stood in stark contrast to him as a "unifying and principled leader."

Mandela was elected president in 1994 after helping dismantle the country's system of racial segregation. He was awarded the Nobel Peace prize in 1993 for securing a peaceful termination to the apartheid regime, which had held him in prison for 27 years.