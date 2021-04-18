South African, South Sudanese Presidents Talk About Peace Process, Economic Opportunities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa received a courtesy call on Saturday from his South Sudanese counterpart, Salva Kiir, the South African presidency said.

Kiir is in South Africa on a three-day visit.

The leaders discussed the implementation of the 2018 peace deal between Kiir and his deputy Riek Machar, which led to the creation of a unity transitional government.

They also explored mutual areas of interest and economic opportunities in agriculture, tourism, minerals and energy, and the services sector.

South Sudan descended into ethnic violence soon after breaking away from Sudan a decade ago, after forces loyal to the president clashed with those backing Machar in 2013. A peace deal was eventually signed but its implementation has been slow, according to the UN.