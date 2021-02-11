South African Strain of COVID-19 Found in 19 European Countries - WHO

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The South African strain of the coronavirus has been detected in 19 European countries, including several outbreaks, WHO Europe Incident Manager Catherine Smallwood said Thursday.

"There are several variants of concern that we are tracking very carefully across Europe and one of these is the variant that was first identified in South Africa, so the lineage of that one is B.1.351. As the regional director said, it has been identified in 19 countries. For the time being, most of those are linked to travel, but we have seen some outbreaks and those outbreaks have been occurring with slightly increasing frequency over time," Smallwood said at a briefing.

According to the expert, another cause for concern is the so-called UK variant, which has already spread to half of the countries in the region.

The South African variant was first detected last October. Like the UK variant, detected approximately at the same time, it has proved to be more contagious than the original coronavirus strain, but data is lacking as to whether it is more deadly or causes worse symptoms.