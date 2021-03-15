South African Students 'Shut Down' Universities Nationwide Over High Tuition Fees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) A nationwide protest against unaffordable higher education kicked off across South Africa on Monday, the first day of the academic year, with students rallying outside closed campuses to demand inclusive learning.

The South African Union of Students called for nationwide protest action last week to put pressure on the government, which it accuses of financially excluding poorer students by underfunding universities.

As of Monday morning, several of the nation's 26 universities appeared to be closed. The students' union posted a photo of guards blocking entry to Wits University in Johannesburg, the site of a protest that saw a passerby killed and two students injured in clashes with police last week.

The students' union handed over a list of demands to the government, which included justice for the man killed by a rubber bullet fired at his head. South African police have been repeatedly accused of using excessive force against student protesters.

Thabo Shingange, the union's spokesman, told Sputnik that students also demanded that their tuition debts be cleared to allow them to register for this academic year and that students moved to distance learning be given laptops.

"We demand the allocation of the student financial scheme for first time entering students or new students.

We also demand all student allowances to be provided in March because the academic year starts in March," he said.

The Democratic Alliance Student Organisation, which backed the call for a national university shutdown, demanded the resignation of Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande. They said funding should be made available to students by the end of April.

The Young Communist League of South Africa praised the government's decision to redirect an equivalent of $467 million into education but said it expected the current administration to deliver on promises of tuition-free learning made by former President Jacob Zuma.

"We ask ourselves why in the first place was the government ready to risk the future of the country. We support all genuine issues raised by students and the government must make sure that the resolutions of Polokwane on the free education ... are realized," Tinyiko Ntini, the league's national secretary, told Sputnik.

Nontsikelelo Mpulo, a spokeswoman for SECTION27, a public interest law center that advocates for access to basic education, told Sputnik they supported the right of all students to protest without being subjected to police brutality.

"Our support is premised on the constitutional right to protest," Mpulo said.