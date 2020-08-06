UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South African Telecoms Giant MTN To Pull Out Of Mideast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

South African telecoms giant MTN to pull out of Mideast

Africa's largest mobile operator, South African telecoms giant MTN, announced Thursday it would pull out of the Middle East to concentrate on Africa, and scrap its interim dividend under a blueprint to navigate the coronavirus pandemic

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Africa's largest mobile operator, South African telecoms giant MTN, announced Thursday it would pull out of the middle East to concentrate on Africa, and scrap its interim dividend under a blueprint to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

"MTN has resolved to simplify its portfolio and focus on its pan-African strategy and will therefore be exiting its Middle Eastern assets in an orderly manner over the medium-term," the group's president and CEO, Rob Shuter, said in a first-half results statement "As a first step we are in advanced discussions to sell our 75% stake in MTN Syria." The company which was founded in 1994, lists operations in Syria, Sudan, Yemen and Iran in its Middle East file, which also includes Afghanistan.

The statement said that in the January to June period, MTN's subscriber base rose by 10.6 million to 251.5 million compared to end-2019.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) rose 10.9 percent to 41.8 billion rand ($2.38 billion, 2.01 billion Euros).

"MTN delivered strong results for the period against the backdrop of difficult trading conditions, exacerbated by the unprecedented socio and macroeconomic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," Shuter said.

He singled out strong performances in Ghana and Nigeria as well as a "pleasing turnaround" in South Africa.

However, "no interim dividend (was) declared due to uncertainties resulting from COVID-19 impacts," it said.

Related Topics

Africa Afghanistan Syria Iran Mobile Yemen Company South Africa Sudan Ghana Nigeria Middle East January June From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

21 minutes ago

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

55 minutes ago

UAE’s COVID-19 inactivated vaccine trials reach ..

2 hours ago

Rashid Al Nuaimi participates in FIFA meeting with ..

3 hours ago

WHO ramps up COVID-19 support to hotspot countries ..

3 hours ago

Mauritanian president orders reshuffle after first ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.