South African Watchdog Confirms Meeting With Russian Delegation About Sputnik V

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The South African Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) had a meeting with a Russian delegation regarding Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the watchdog's spokesman, Yuven Gounden, told Sputnik on Tuesday, adding that he did not have any details to share about the meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, South African Health Ministry said that Russia had filed with the SAHPRA for the registration of its coronavirus vaccine in the country.

"Yes, I'm aware of the meeting, but I do not have the details of what's being said," the spokesman said.