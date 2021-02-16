UrduPoint.com
South African Watchdog Confirms Meeting With Russian Delegation About Sputnik V

Tue 16th February 2021

The South African Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) had a meeting with a Russian delegation regarding Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the watchdog's spokesman, Yuven Gounden, told Sputnik on Tuesday, adding that he did not have any details to share about the meeting

Earlier on Tuesday, South African Health Ministry said that Russia had filed with the SAHPRA for the registration of its coronavirus vaccine in the country.

"Yes, I'm aware of the meeting, but I do not have the details of what's being said," the spokesman said.

