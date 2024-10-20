South African Win Toss, Bowl First In Women's T20 World Cup Final
Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 07:10 PM
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and chose to bowl first against New Zealand in the Women's T20 World Cup final at Dubai on Sunday.
"It has worked pretty well for us," said Wolvaardt who announced the same side as beat Australia in the semis.
New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, who played in their last final against Australia 14 years ago, said she would have batted anyway if she had won the toss.
"We just want to put runs on the board for the final," said Devine who also announced an unchanged side.
There will be a new name on the trophy whoever wins after both sides knocked out two of the three previous winners in the semi-finals.
The South Africans demolished six-time champions Australia by eight wickets to book their place in a second successive final - they lost to the Aussies in Cape Town last year.
The White Ferns had a stiffer semi that went to the last over before they completed an eight-run win over 2016 winners West Indies.
They are in their third final, having lost in 2009 and 2010.
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka
New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (capt), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From World
-
Napoli keep Serie A lead with win at Empoli24 minutes ago
-
Kenya's impeached deputy president blasts 'vicious' boss24 minutes ago
-
Serbian president speaks to Putin for first time in 2.5 years: presidency44 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Almaty ATP result44 minutes ago
-
Ex-general Prabowo takes office as Indonesia president54 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results54 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table54 minutes ago
-
Carnage of Israeli air strike adds to misery in north Gaza54 minutes ago
-
Serbian president speaks to Putin for first time in 2.5 years: presidency1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table1 hour ago
-
Lamens win maiden title in Japan as Kasatkina triumphs in China2 hours ago