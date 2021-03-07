South African Women to Launch 'Pioneers' Movement to Promote Gender Equality

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) said on Sunday it will hold an event marking the International Women's Day on March 8 where, among other things, the Masupatsela program will be launched to promote gender justice among young girls and boys.

The event will be a build up to the upcoming 65th international session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) under the theme "Women's full and effective participation and decision-making in public life, as well as the elimination of violence, for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls."

"The event also seeks to launch the Masupatsela 'Young Pioneers' programme, which is a flagship programme of the ANCWL aimed at ensuring inclusion of the girl and boy child under the age of 14 into the broader gender machinery in our country and to instil patrotism and discipline," the organization said.

The ANCWL expects the Masupatsela program to groom South Africa's young generation into becoming "active agents for social change."

Masupatsela is a word in Sotho, one of South Africa's 11 official languages, meaning "those who show the way."

The CSW65 conference under the United Nations' auspices is scheduled to take place from March 15-26 in a hybrid format.