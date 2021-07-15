UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South African Zulu King Calls On People To Stop Unrest Sparked By Imprisonment Of Zuma

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 04:50 AM

South African Zulu King Calls on People to Stop Unrest Sparked by Imprisonment of Zuma

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) OSCOW, July 15 (Sputnik) ” South African Zulu King MOSCOW (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) isuzulu kaZwelithini has called on the Zulu people to stop the unrest provoked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma.

Protests erupted on Friday night following the news of the jailing of Zuma. The first waves of unrest began in KwaZulu-Natal and have since spilled over to South Africa's economic capital of Johannesburg in Gauteng. The protests were accompanied by looting and vandalism. On Monday, the government dispatched the troops to quell the unrest.

"We are better than this.

We are a people of dignity. Let us respect the rule of law and ensure that order returns to KwaZulu-Natal and wherever we are as a people," the king said on Wednesday, as quoted by the News 24 media outlet.

He also described the unrest as a suicide committed by the Zulu people.

"What is currently happening paints a bad picture of the Zulu nation ... I never imagined that my father's people would be involved in the burning of their own country," the king added.

Zuma, 79, turned himself in on Wednesday to begin serving a 15-month sentence he was handed for contempt of court after skipping a corruption trial.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Contempt Of Court Moscow Suicide Johannesburg South Africa July Media Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid orders promotion of officers

3 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs meeting of Happiness and Pos ..

4 hours ago

ANIF and Air Arabia to launch Armeniaâ€™s new nati ..

5 hours ago

Khalifa bin Tahnoon congratulates children of mart ..

6 hours ago

UK Government Seeks to End Prosecutions for Northe ..

4 hours ago

PHOTA conducts 920 liver, kidney transplants in tw ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.