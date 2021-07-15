South African Zulu King Calls on People to Stop Unrest Sparked by Imprisonment of Zuma

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) OSCOW, July 15 (Sputnik) ” South African Zulu King MOSCOW (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) isuzulu kaZwelithini has called on the Zulu people to stop the unrest provoked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma.

Protests erupted on Friday night following the news of the jailing of Zuma. The first waves of unrest began in KwaZulu-Natal and have since spilled over to South Africa's economic capital of Johannesburg in Gauteng. The protests were accompanied by looting and vandalism. On Monday, the government dispatched the troops to quell the unrest.

"We are better than this.

We are a people of dignity. Let us respect the rule of law and ensure that order returns to KwaZulu-Natal and wherever we are as a people," the king said on Wednesday, as quoted by the News 24 media outlet.

He also described the unrest as a suicide committed by the Zulu people.

"What is currently happening paints a bad picture of the Zulu nation ... I never imagined that my father's people would be involved in the burning of their own country," the king added.

Zuma, 79, turned himself in on Wednesday to begin serving a 15-month sentence he was handed for contempt of court after skipping a corruption trial.