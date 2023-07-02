MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) South African Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has sought medical assistance in neighboring Eswatini because of possible poisoning after his adviser died unexpectedly, Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, said.

"I am informed that His Majesty's senior induna, Mr Xaba, who stayed with the king, passed on quite suddenly and that there are suspicions that he was poisoned. When His Majesty began to feel unwell, he suspected that he too may have been poisoned. He immediately sought out medical treatment in eSwatini," Buthelezi said in a statement on Saturday.

The official also said that Misuzulu "felt uncomfortable" seeking treatment in South Africa because his parents had received medical help in South Africa and subsequently died.

Further information will be provided when it becomes available, Buthelezi added.