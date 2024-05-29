South Africans vote with ANC rule in balance

Soweto, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) South African voters turned out for a watershed general election Wednesday, with the ANC's exclusive grip on power in doubt for the first time in three decades of democracy.

More than 27 million voters were registered for the most uncertain poll since the African National Congress (ANC) led the nation out of apartheid rule.

With opposition challenges from both the left and right, unemployment and crime at near record levels and a new generation growing up with no memory of the struggle against white-minority rule, the ruling party may need to share power.

In Soweto, the former black township that became the unofficial capital of the liberation battle, elderly ANC loyalists turned out early, but as the queues lengthened there were signs of disillusionment with the party.