South Africans Vote With ANC Rule In Balance
Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Soweto, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) South African voters turned out for a watershed general election Wednesday, with the ANC's exclusive grip on power in doubt for the first time in three decades of democracy.
More than 27 million voters were registered for the most uncertain poll since the African National Congress (ANC) led the nation out of apartheid rule.
With opposition challenges from both the left and right, unemployment and crime at near record levels and a new generation growing up with no memory of the struggle against white-minority rule, the ruling party may need to share power.
In Soweto, the former black township that became the unofficial capital of the liberation battle, elderly ANC loyalists turned out early, but as the queues lengthened there were signs of disillusionment with the party.
Recent Stories
UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students
Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya
At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024
NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
More Stories From World
-
South Africans vote with ANC rule in balance10 minutes ago
-
Inside a semiconductor 'clean room' at Japan's top university19 minutes ago
-
US, China defence chiefs to hold rare talks in Singapore20 minutes ago
-
US, China defence chiefs to hold rare talks in Singapore60 minutes ago
-
Ex-Thai PM Thaksin to face trial for royal insult1 hour ago
-
Pakistan eyes on ramped-up CPEC cooperation with China to grow local economy2 hours ago
-
Southwest China launches new air cargo route to Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Indian capital records highest-ever temperature of 49.9 Celsius2 hours ago
-
BHP asks for more time to explore Anglo American takeover2 hours ago
-
Asian markets fall on US rate concerns, oil rallies after attack2 hours ago
-
Indian capital records highest-ever temperature at 49.9C3 hours ago
-
Death toll in India and Bangladesh from Cyclone Remal climbs to 553 hours ago