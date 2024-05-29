South Africans Vote With ANC Rule In Balance
Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) South African voters turned out for a landmark general election on Wednesday, with the ruling ANC's exclusive grip on power in doubt three decades after the advent of democracy.
Some 27 million voters are registered for the most uncertain poll since the African National Congress (ANC) led the nation out of apartheid rule, with opposition challenges from both the left and right.
In Soweto, the former black township that became the unofficial capital of the liberation struggle, elderly voters still loyal to the ANC turned out early, for a station that opened 15 minutes late.
