Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said Thursday that his African National Congress (ANC) would seek to form a government of national unity, after failing to win an outright majority in last week's general election.

After hours of deliberations, Ramaphosa said the ANC's leadership had decided to try to band together with a broad group of opposition parties, ranging from the far right to the hard left.

The ANC won 40 percent of the vote -- its lowest score ever -- and for the first time since the advent of democracy in 1994 it needs the backing of other groups to remain in power.

"We have therefore agreed that we will invite political parties to form a government of national unity as the best option to move our country forward," Ramaphosa said at a press conference late in the evening after the marathon ANC talks.

ANC negotiators, he said, had already held talks with several parties including the leftist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the Zulu nationalist Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the centre-right Democratic Alliance (DA) and the anti-immigrant Patriotic Alliance (PA).

It was not immediately clear if they had all agreed to join.

"The purpose of the government of national unity must be, first and foremost, to tackle the pressing issues that South Africans want to be addressed," Ramaphosa said.

"These issues include job creation and the growth of our economy that will be inclusive, the high cost of living, service delivery, crime and corruption," he said.