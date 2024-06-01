South Africa's ANC Loses Majority, Needs Allies
Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) South Africa's ruling ANC faced a search for allies to help it form a new government Saturday after it lost its three-decade-old absolute majority in a watershed election.
With 99 percent of the votes from Wednesday's election counted, President Cyril Ramaphosa's African National Congress had only 40 percent, a catastrophic slump from the 57.5 it won in 2019.
This marks an historic turning point for South Africa as the party has enjoyed an absolute majority since 1994, when liberation leader Nelson Mandela led the nation out of white-minority rule and into democracy.
The ANC must now either negotiate a coalition government, or at least persuade other parties to back Ramaphosa's re-election in parliament to allow him to form a minority government reliant on other parties for support to pass budgets and legislation.
"We have been talking with everybody even before the election," ANC's deputy secretary general Nomvula Mokonyane said, saying the party's NEC decision-making body would meet to decide on a course of action after final results are announced.
"It's about ensuring that the stability both in government and stability in our country."
She would not be drawn on whether the party might replace Ramaphosa after the party's record poor showing, saying: "For now, it's not an issue."
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams
NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit
Vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge Now Available in 128GB ROM ..
Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan
Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife of Vietnamese ambassador
Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore
Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..
Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday
Heatwave kills 33 people in India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
More Stories From World
-
Over 62,000 Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia12 minutes ago
-
'We are hated': Israelis feel isolation over Gaza war21 minutes ago
-
Hajj Pilgrims laud Saudi authorities for exemplary services22 minutes ago
-
Zelensky arrives at Singapore security forum41 minutes ago
-
Djokovic eyes Federer record and French Open last 16 spot42 minutes ago
-
Israel pounds Gaza after Biden outlines ceasefire plan1 hour ago
-
Tennis: French Open results1 hour ago
-
Israel pounds Gaza after Biden outlines ceasefire plan1 hour ago
-
Dortmund dream of shocking Real Madrid in Champions League final1 hour ago
-
Millions suffer through heatwave on last day of India election2 hours ago
-
Russian missiles and drones target Ukrainian energy sites2 hours ago
-
Zelensky arrives at Singapore security forum2 hours ago