Open Menu

South Africa's ANC Loses Majority, Needs Allies

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 01:10 AM

South Africa's ANC loses majority, needs allies

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) South Africa's ruling ANC faced a search for allies to help it form a new government Saturday after it lost its three-decade-old absolute majority in a watershed election.

With 99.62 percent of the votes from Wednesday's election counted, President Cyril Ramaphosa's African National Congress had only 40 percent, a catastrophic slump from the 57.5 it won in 2019.

This marks a historic turning point for South Africa as the party has enjoyed an absolute majority since 1994, when liberation hero Nelson Mandela led the nation out of white-minority rule and into democracy.

The ANC must now either negotiate a coalition government or at least persuade other parties to back Ramaphosa's re-election in parliament to allow him to form a minority administration reliant on other groups for support to pass budgets and legislation.

"We have been talking with everybody even before the election," the ANC's deputy secretary general Nomvula Mokonyane said, saying the party's NEC decision-making body would meet to decide on a course of action after final results are announced.

- Channels opened -

As votes continued to be validated, data from the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) showed the centre-right Democratic Alliance (DA) held second place with 21.

71 percent, slightly up on its 20.77 showing in 2019.

The party governs Western Cape province and has promised a free-market agenda at odds with the ANC's left-wing traditions.

Asked about the chances of a coalition with the ANC, Helen Zille, the DA party chairwoman, said: "Negotiations haven't started but some channels have been opened, individuals talking to individuals."

She also did not rule out allowing the ANC to attempt to rule alone, telling AFP: "A minority government would be something completely new in South Africa but it is an option."

But it was not a surge by the DA that cut into the ANC's vote share.

In third place was former president Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) on 12.6 percent, a surprise score for a party founded just months ago as a vehicle for the former ANC chief.

The radical leftist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), led by former ANC youth leader Julius Malema, was in fourth with 9.4 percent.

Related Topics

Election Nelson Mandela Minority Parliament Democracy Vote Vehicle Alliance South Africa Congress 2019 From Government Share

Recent Stories

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

2 hours ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

2 hours ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

2 hours ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

2 hours ago
 Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

2 hours ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

2 hours ago
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

2 hours ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

2 hours ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

2 hours ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

2 hours ago
 Punjab wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'sh ..

Punjab wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'ship

2 hours ago
 Fire erupts in forest of Shimla Hill Area

Fire erupts in forest of Shimla Hill Area

2 hours ago

More Stories From World