South Africa's ANC Loses Majority, Needs Allies
Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) South Africa's ruling ANC faced a search for allies to help it form a new government Saturday after it lost its three-decade-old absolute majority in a watershed election.
With 99.62 percent of the votes from Wednesday's election counted, President Cyril Ramaphosa's African National Congress had only 40 percent, a catastrophic slump from the 57.5 it won in 2019.
This marks a historic turning point for South Africa as the party has enjoyed an absolute majority since 1994, when liberation hero Nelson Mandela led the nation out of white-minority rule and into democracy.
The ANC must now either negotiate a coalition government or at least persuade other parties to back Ramaphosa's re-election in parliament to allow him to form a minority administration reliant on other groups for support to pass budgets and legislation.
"We have been talking with everybody even before the election," the ANC's deputy secretary general Nomvula Mokonyane said, saying the party's NEC decision-making body would meet to decide on a course of action after final results are announced.
- Channels opened -
As votes continued to be validated, data from the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) showed the centre-right Democratic Alliance (DA) held second place with 21.
71 percent, slightly up on its 20.77 showing in 2019.
The party governs Western Cape province and has promised a free-market agenda at odds with the ANC's left-wing traditions.
Asked about the chances of a coalition with the ANC, Helen Zille, the DA party chairwoman, said: "Negotiations haven't started but some channels have been opened, individuals talking to individuals."
She also did not rule out allowing the ANC to attempt to rule alone, telling AFP: "A minority government would be something completely new in South Africa but it is an option."
But it was not a surge by the DA that cut into the ANC's vote share.
In third place was former president Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) on 12.6 percent, a surprise score for a party founded just months ago as a vehicle for the former ANC chief.
The radical leftist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), led by former ANC youth leader Julius Malema, was in fourth with 9.4 percent.
Recent Stories
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
Punjab wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'ship
Fire erupts in forest of Shimla Hill Area
More Stories From World
-
Elections suspended in two violent Mexico municipalities4 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka dispatches 'best friend' Badosa at French Open14 minutes ago
-
EU vote a 'referendum on opposing visions' of Europe: Italy PM14 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership result14 minutes ago
-
Death toll lowered to eight in Afghan boat accident: officials14 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results14 minutes ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update14 minutes ago
-
Courtois starts, Reus benched for Champions League final15 minutes ago
-
Boeing will try to launch its first crew on Starliner, again24 minutes ago
-
Activist arrested for attacking Monet painting in Paris24 minutes ago
-
Gazans back in war-ravaged Jabalia 'shocked' by destruction24 minutes ago
-
City of Troy wins Epsom Derby35 minutes ago