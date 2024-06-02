Open Menu

South Africa's ANC Loses Majority, Needs Allies

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 09:30 AM

South Africa's ANC loses majority, needs allies

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) South Africa's ruling ANC faced a search for allies to form a new government Saturday after losing its three-decade-old absolute majority in a watershed election, as some rivals questioned the results.

With 99.85 percent of the votes from Wednesday's election counted, President Cyril Ramaphosa's African National Congress had only 40 percent, a catastrophic slump from the 57.5 it won in 2019.

This marks a historic turning point for South Africa as the party has enjoyed an absolute majority since 1994, when liberation hero Nelson Mandela led the nation out of white-minority rule and into democracy.

The ANC must now negotiate a coalition government or at least persuade other parties to back Ramaphosa's re-election in parliament to allow him to form a minority administration reliant on other groups for support to pass budgets and legislation.

"We have been talking with everybody even before the election," the ANC's deputy secretary general Nomvula Mokonyane said, adding that the party's NEC decision-making body would meet to decide on a course of action after final results are announced.

The final results were to be formally announced on Sunday, with Ramaphosa due to deliver an address during an official ceremony near Johannesburg.

