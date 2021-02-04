South Africa's biggest trade union is mulling a lawsuit against a bus operator that announced plans to shut operations after 37 years on the road after blaming the pandemic for a sharp fall in revenues, union spokeswoman Phakamile Hlubi-Majola told Sputnik

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) South Africa's biggest trade union is mulling a lawsuit against a bus operator that announced plans to shut operations after 37 years on the road after blaming the pandemic for a sharp fall in revenues, union spokeswoman Phakamile Hlubi-Majola told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, Unitrans Passenger, which owns Greyhound and Citiliner bus services, announced that they will close operations on February 14. The company, which has over 3,000 employees, told the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) that its business was affected by the COVID-19 travel restrictions. The management also complained about "extremely difficult trading conditions," noting that it does not foresee sustainable revenue for the foreseeable future.

"A mere two weeks' notice! Unitrans as far as we are concerned has from the onset undermined the prescripts of the labour relations act that imposes a mandatory 60 day time period for consultation when it comes to retrenchment or closure of companies. NUMSA is weighing its options and does not rule out the possibility of approaching the labour court to interdict the entire process," Hlubi-Majola said in a voice note to Sputnik.

The trade union warns that the closure of Greyhound, Magic Bus and Megabus Midrand would affect about 693 employees, delivering "a serious blow to workers and their families."

"Statistics confirmed that one worker supports five to six extended family members on his or her wages in this country therefore, if these workers lose their jobs this will negatively impact on thousands of people and economy as a whole," the spokeswoman continued.

She also noted that the government had failed to offer sufficient coronavirus relief to small- and medium-sized companies and "provided even less support" for workers and their families.

"Last year the expanded definition of unemployment increased to a staggering 43 per cent in the third quarter. This is not sustainable!" she warned.

The trade union, she went on, urges the cabinet to stop "implementing austerity measures and slashing jobs."