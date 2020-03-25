UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa's Coronavirus Cases Rise Sharply To 709: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 01:56 PM

South Africa's coronavirus cases rise sharply to 709: minister

South Africa reported that its number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus jumped to 709 on Wednesday from 554 the previous day, an increase of 28 percent

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :South Africa reported that its number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus jumped to 709 on Wednesday from 554 the previous day, an increase of 28 percent.

South Africa, which now has the highest numbers of infections on the continent, has ordered a 21-day lockdown which rolls into action at midnight on Thursday.

"Right now we have actually increased from yesterday, we are now at 709 cases," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in an interview on the state broadcaster.

Mkhize, who reported 554 cases on Tuesday, said he expects the numbers to rise further in coming days.

Starting Wednesday last week the country closed its borders to non-citizens from high-risk countries.

The flag carrier South African Airways has also suspended all international, regional and domestic flights to curb the spread of the virus.

The country's first infections were imported from Europe, but the minister said there were now recording internal transmissions.

"The tendency is changing from imported to internal transmission. There is quite a lot of local spread," he said.

South Africa has so far not reported any deaths and only two of its hospitalised patients are in intensive care units, he said.

Related Topics

Africa Europe South Africa All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Doctor cries after failure to hug his own child du ..

6 minutes ago

China sends third group of medical experts to Ital ..

4 minutes ago

60 public transporters fined over violation of cor ..

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks boosted by US stimulus deal

4 minutes ago

66 ventilators are ready for coronavirus patients ..

4 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reports 3.92pc declin ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.