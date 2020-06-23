UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa's Coronavirus Toll Surpasses 100,000 Cases - Health Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa has crossed the milestone of 100,000, the country's Department of Health said on Monday.

"As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa has breached the 100 000 mark at 101 590. 1 353 176 tests have been completed.

We report a further 61 COVID-19 related deaths. The number of recoveries is 53 130," the department said on Twitter.

According to attached statistical table, the majority of cases ” a total of 73.7 percent ” have been detected in the Western Cape and Guateng provinces, whereas Western Cape has also accounted for the majority of fatalities ” 1,458 out of 1,991 deaths.

