South Africa's COVID-19 Cases Top 787,000

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 01:07 PM

South Africa's COVID-19 cases top 787,000

South Africa recorded 2,563 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's tally to 787,702, the Health Ministry said Monday

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :South Africa recorded 2,563 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's tally to 787,702, the Health Ministry said Monday.

Thirty-eight additional people died from the virus, bringing the number of fatalities to 21,477.

The country has conducted more than 5,000,000 tests and over 730,600 patients have recovered.

Africa has reported more than 2 million COVID-19 cases.

Worldwide, the death toll from COVID-19 has reached over 1.45 million since the virus was first detected in Wuhan, China in late December last year. The number of infections now stands at over 62 million while more than 40 million people have recovered, according to the latest figures from US-based Johns Hopkins University.

