South Africa's 'cradle Of Humankind' Caves Reopen To Public

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 08:10 AM

Krugersdorp, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Seated on sandbags in South Africa's Sterkfontein caves, where one of our earliest ancestors was found, Itumeleng Molefe swept ancient soil into a blue dustpan, each brushstroke hunting for hidden clues.

Nearby, visitors marvelled at the weathered limestone rocks hanging from the ceiling of the caves, millions of years old.

Located 50 kilometres (30 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, the caves closed nearly three years ago due to flooding and reopened Tuesday with a new experience bringing tourists closer to the scientific action.

The complex is housed within the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site, a rich source of artefacts for palaeontologists since it was first discovered.

"My aim is to find important bones here," said the 40-year-old Molefe.

His most prized find since joining the excavation team in 2013 was an early human hand bone.

His father was part of the team that uncovered South Africa's most famous find, a skeleton dubbed "Little Foot", in the caves.

Deriving its name from the size of the bones first discovered in the 1990s, it is the most complete specimen of an early human ancestor yet discovered, estimated to be between 1.5 and 3.7 million years old.

Little Foot is from a branch of the human family tree called Australopithecus, Latin for "southern ape" -- considered the ancestors of modern humans, with a mixture of ape-like and human characteristics.

"This reopening represents a significant evolution in how we share the story of human origins," said Nithaya Chetty, dean of the University of the Witwatersrand faculty of science, which manages the caves and the nearby museum.

"Visitors now have unique opportunities to engage with active live science and research, all happening in real time," said the professor.

