South Africa's Ex-Leader Zuma Transferred From Jail To Hospital For Examination

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The South African Department of Correctional Services said Friday that jailed former President Jacob Zuma has been moved to a hospital outside the prison facility for a medical examination.

"A routine observation prompted that Mr Zuma be taken for in-hospitalisation," spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo was quoted by Timeslive news as saying.

Zuma is scheduled to appear in court on August 10 for a hearing in an arms deal corruption case.

While reacting to the hospitalization, Zuma's foundation, which serves as mouthpiece for the former president and his family, said the jailed president "is attending to his annual medical routine check-up.

No need to be alarmed ... yet."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the ex-president applied and was permitted to attend the memorial service for his brother, who died on July 11.

Zuma, 79, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court after skipping a corruption trial in late June. The imprisonment decision caused riots in South Africa, which left 276 people dead.

