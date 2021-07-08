UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa's Ex-President Zuma Decides To Serve 15-Month Sentence - Foundation

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 05:00 AM

South Africa's Ex-President Zuma Decides to Serve 15-Month Sentence - Foundation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Former South African President Jacob Zuma has decided to abide by the incarceration order and serve the 15-month sentence, the Jacob Zuma Foundation said.

On Sunday, Zuma refused to serve the prison sentence for contempt of court. Later, police also refused to arrest him until the litigation ends.

"Dear South Africans and the World. Please be advised that President Zuma has decided to comply with the incarceration order. He is on his way to hand himself into a Correctional Services Facility in KZN [KwaZulu-Natal province]," the foundation wrote on its Twitter page on later Wednesday.

The prison sentence was delivered on June 29 after the former president repeatedly refused to appear at a corruption inquiry.

The 79-year-old former president is currently under investigation over corruption that allegedly flourished during his presidency from 2009 to 2018. He was forced out of power in 2018 amid a sprawling corruption scandal.

Related Topics

Corruption World Contempt Of Court Police Scandal Twitter June Sunday 2018 From

Recent Stories

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council’s Human Devel ..

6 hours ago

UAE a leading model of humanitarian giving, say am ..

6 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of three ..

6 hours ago

China deploys over 100 5G base stations for Beijin ..

4 hours ago

Dominican Military Helicopter Crashes Near Haitian ..

4 hours ago

Calexit Activist Running for California Governor V ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.