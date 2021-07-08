MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Former South African President Jacob Zuma has decided to abide by the incarceration order and serve the 15-month sentence, the Jacob Zuma Foundation said.

On Sunday, Zuma refused to serve the prison sentence for contempt of court. Later, police also refused to arrest him until the litigation ends.

"Dear South Africans and the World. Please be advised that President Zuma has decided to comply with the incarceration order. He is on his way to hand himself into a Correctional Services Facility in KZN [KwaZulu-Natal province]," the foundation wrote on its Twitter page on later Wednesday.

The prison sentence was delivered on June 29 after the former president repeatedly refused to appear at a corruption inquiry.

The 79-year-old former president is currently under investigation over corruption that allegedly flourished during his presidency from 2009 to 2018. He was forced out of power in 2018 amid a sprawling corruption scandal.